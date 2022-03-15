Chiefs to re-sign FB Michael Burton

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to re-sign one of their own to kick off 2022 NFL free agency.

After a quiet day, the Chiefs are officially on the board with their first move. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are set to re-sign FB Michael Burton on a one-year deal. KC Star beat writer Herbie Teope has since confirmed the report.

A former fifth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions back in 2015, Burton has since played for the Chicago Bears, the Washington Football Team, and the New Orleans Saints. He spent the 2021 NFL season as the fullback for the Chiefs after agreeing to a one-year deal at the onset of last year’s free agency period. It looks like he’ll be the starter at the position for Kansas City once again.

Fullback Michael Burton is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Burton didn’t play a big role in terms of offensive production in 2021, with just eight carries for 26 yards and one rumbling touchdown run, all mostly coming in short-yardage situations. He was sure-handed when called upon, catching 3-of-3 passes for 31 yards.

Production in the box score isn’t exactly what Burton is known for though. He’s praised for his blocking and doing the dirty work, as well as his special teams ability. He also made quite an impression on his teammates and the staff in Kansas City after spending just one season with the team.

When I coach, I want at least 12 @MikeBurtonFB ! What a player & such a team guy! https://t.co/BwSwiKYSaN — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 17, 2021

