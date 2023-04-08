Chiefs sign ex-Giants WR Richie James Jr.

Given their wide receiver spending spree this offseason, it came as somewhat of a surprise that the New York Giants didn’t re-sign Richie James Jr.

James established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones in 2022, hauling in 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns during his breakout season. All of those numbers represented career highs.

In addition to his offensive production, James also served as the Giants’ primary punt returner. And outside of a few sporadic ball control issues, he handled his roles well.

While that wasn’t enough to warrant an East Rutherford return, James has found a new home.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that James has agreed to terms with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with WR Richie James, source says. After a breakout season with the #Giants (57 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs), James becomes a target for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2023

All things considered, that’s an ideal landing spot for James, who joins a dynamic Andy Reid offense and now has Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

In Kansas City, James will reunite with his former Giants teammate, Kadarius Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs last October.

