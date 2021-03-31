Chiefs sign Elijah McGuire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chiefs made official the signing of running back Elijah McGuire, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The team’s signing of defensive tackle Jarran Reed also became official Wednesday.

McGuire, 26, was active for only one game last season but he did not play a down for the Dolphins. He finished the season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

He joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore in the running backs room for the Chiefs.

McGuire, a sixth-round choice of the Jets in 2017, has played 24 career games with five starts. All came during his first two seasons with the Jets.

He has 216 touches for 961 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

McGuire has spent time on the practice squads of the Browns, Cowboys and Dolphins in addition to two stints with the Chiefs.

Chiefs sign Elijah McGuire originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 free agency: Jags host former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

    The Jags are continuing to look for defensive help and brought in Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson for a visit.

  • The Browns wanted to select Mitchell Trubisky with 1st overall pick in 2017 NFL Draft

    Former Browns HC Hue Jackson confirmed Cleveland wanted to select former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky with the first overall pick in 2017.

  • What 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Patriots or Bears could look like

    If the 49ers open to trading Jimmy G, they could look at Kansas City's Alex Smith trade in 2018 for a blueprint.

  • Robert Kraft: Patriots need to get QB position 'solidified'

    Robert Kraft spoke highly of Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, but the Patriots owner doesn't believe status quo at QB will suffice.

  • 40 time of Florida TE Kyle Pitts wows 49ers’ George Kittle

    Florida TE Kyle Pitts ran an unofficial 4.44 40 on Pro Day at Florida and 49ers star George Kittle was blown way.

  • Ty Gibbs Scores Emotional Victory at Myrtle Beach

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Ty Gibbs scored an emotional victory at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday with his grandfather, Coach Joe Gibbs, in attendance. Gibbs took the lead from Will Burns on lap 116 and held off a late race challenge from reigning Myrtle Beach Speedway track champion Justin Milliken in the closing laps to […]

  • NFL officially approves 17th regular season game, Lions will play at Broncos in 2021

    The exact schedule of dates/times comes out later this offseason

  • Chris Ballard, Frank Reich in attendance at Notre Dame’s pro day

    Ballard and Reich were in attendance in South Bend.

  • Cavs hopeful Dellavedova will make long-delayed season debut

    CLEVELAND (AP) Matthew Dellavedova's long wait to play again may finally be over. More than a year since his last regular-season NBA game, the Cavaliers' popular veteran guard could make his season debut Thursday night after being out with a concussion and appendectomy. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Dellavedova practiced Wednesday, and as long as he gets final medical clearance, the 30-year-old will play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Nikola Jokic with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 03/30/2021

  • Joey Logano drives away for Bristol dirt win

    Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: American League predictions

    Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to determine the fantasy baseball futures for American League players.

  • Report: Nets add LaMarcus Aldridge to increasingly loaded frontcourt

    The Nets just keep adding pieces.

  • Tyler Herro with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks

    Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks, 03/29/2021

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball lessons from Spring Training

    With Opening Day a couple of days away, Fred Zinkie looks back at what we learned from training camp.

  • Olympics: Bowman to lead U.S. men's hockey team in Beijing

    Bowman, who also serves as Blackhawks general manager, has helped to build three Stanley Cup championship teams in Chicago and has been a member of the national team advisory group since 2012. Bill Guerin, a three-time Olympian as a player and currently general manager of the Minnesota Wild, was named assistant general manager.

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Detroit Lions president Rod Wood: Patricia, Quinn showed what culture we didn't want

    The Lions hope to bring the NFL draft to Detroit in 2024 and are working with Calvin Johnson on his Hall of Fame celebrations in Canton