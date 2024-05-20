Chiefs re-sign DT Matt Dickerson before the start of OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs have decided to bring back a familiar face at the start of Phase 3 of the offseason workout program. Recently released defensive tackle Matt Dickerson was announced as the latest signing on Monday via the team’s transactions tracker.

Dickerson was released by the Chiefs last week to free a roster spot but stayed on the team’s radar ahead of OTAs. The 28-year-old has floated between the main roster and the practice squad for most of his career but earned a Super Bowl ring last year with his efforts.

Dickerson started his career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, followed by stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Chiefs playing 12 games, tallying 15 tackles while appearing in 190 snaps on defense and seven on special teams. He notably played in the postseason divisional round victory against the Buffalo Bills.

Retaining players who understand Steve Spagnuolo’s system is vital to the unit’s continued growth. This strategy has allowed General Manager Brett Veach to retain essential members of the starting defensive line this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire