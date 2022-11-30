Chiefs to sign DT Brandon Williams to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t playing around when it comes to the depth their assembling ahead of their upcoming playoff push.

After adding RB Melvin Gordon and WR Bryan Edwards to the practice squad earlier this week, Kansas City is making an addition on the defensive side of the ball. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are set to sign former Baltimore Ravens DT Brandon Williams to the practice squad.

Williams, 33, is a Kirkwood, Missouri native and played collegiate football at Missouri Southern. He was drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft and spent the past nine seasons with the Ravens. During that span, the hulking 6-1 and 336-pound nose tackle started 114 games, recording 323 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 11 passes batted and a touchdown.

Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources. Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen, who spent five seasons as the defensive line coach of the Ravens. Williams had some of his best seasons under Cullen from 2016-2020.

List

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 13?

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire