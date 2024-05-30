Chiefs re-sign DL Malik Herring

The Chiefs have officially re-signed defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Herring's return wasn't in doubt because the Chiefs tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent early in the offseason. That move barred Herring from negotiating with any other teams, but the NFL's daily transaction report didn't include word of his formal return to the roster until Thursday.

Herring signed with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2021. He made his regular season debut in 2022 and played in seven games before returning for seven more last season. Herring also appeared in all four of the team's playoff games on the way to their Super Bowl LVIII win.

Herring has 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery across all 18 appearances.