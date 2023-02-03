Chiefs sign DL Daniel Wise on reserve/future contract

Even with Super Bowl LVII just a week away, the Kansas City Chiefs front office staff remains hard at work, focusing on building out the 90-man offseason roster.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Friday, the team has signed defensive lineman Daniel Wise on a reserve/future contract. The Chiefs actually signed Wise to the practice squad for about two weeks in January before cutting him loose. We reported back then that it was likely he’d return on a reserve/future deal and here we are.

The Chiefs have had their eyes on Wise for a long time, meeting with the former Kansas Jayhawk extensively at the East-West Shrine Game ahead of the 2019 NFL draft. He went undrafted in 2019 and has since spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. For the past two seasons, he stuck with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 17 games with two starts during that span. At 6-3 and 285 pounds, Wise is a player with inside/outside versatility on the defensive line.

If you’re unfamiliar with reserve/future contracts, Wise will not be eligible to participate in the Super Bowl. He won’t officially join the team until the new league year begins in March when teams are permitted to expand roster size to 90 players for the 2023 NFL offseason.

Wise is now the third player the Chiefs have signed to a reserve/future contract for 2023. He joins former Bengals first-round draft pick John Ross and former Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle.

List

4 standouts for Chiefs from East-West Shrine Bowl

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire