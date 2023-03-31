Chiefs to re-sign S Deon Bush on one-year contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are retaining another one of their own free agents.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are re-signing safety Deon Bush on a one-year contract. A former fourth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of the University of Miami (FL), Bush got his NFL career started with the Chicago Bears before joining Kansas City as a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Bush appeared in all but one regular-season game for the Chiefs in 2022 (Week 13 vs. Bengals), primarily making his mark on special teams. He played 317 snaps on special teams compared to just 71 snaps on defense last season. During those games, Bush recorded 11 total tackles and one pass defended.

Free-agent safety Deon Bush has agreed to return to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2023

It’s a wise move to bring Bush back into the fold in 2023. He’s not only a good presence in the locker room, but he’s a big leader on special teams. He played the second-most special teams snaps in Kansas City only to CB Chris Lammons.

The team already added Mike Edwards to help offset the loss of Juan Thornhill. Re-signing Bush will only help reinforce the depth in the room ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

