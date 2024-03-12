Chiefs to re-sign Deon Bush

Kansas City is bringing a veteran safety back for 2024.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs are re-signing Deon Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush, 30, appeared in just six regular-season games for Kansas City in 2023. But he mostly played special teams in those games, as he was on the field for just 74 defensive snaps.

But Bush also made one of the biggest plays of Kansas City’s championship run, intercepting an ill-fated pass to the end zone intended for tight end Isiah Likely during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game. It was one of Bush’s three defensive snaps in the game, as he was on the field when Mike Edwards briefly left the field due to injury.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Bush spent the first six seasons of his career with the Bears. He has appeared in 101 games with 12 starts, recording 11 passes defensed with three interceptions.