Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City.

Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer.

A first-round draft pick of the Browns in 2015, Shelton spent three years in Cleveland, two in New England, one in Detroit and last year with the Giants.

Chiefs sign Danny Shelton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk