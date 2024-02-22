Chiefs re-sign Cornell Powell

Wednesday's transaction report from the NFL brought word that the Chiefs have re-signed one of their practice squad wide receivers.

The team has held onto Cornell Powell and he will be part of their 90-man offseason roster as a result.

Powell joined the Chiefs as a 2021 fifth-round pick, but he failed to make the team and spent the year on the practice squad. He appeared in three games on special teams during the 2022 season and was back on the practice squad for all of the 2023 campaign.

That history makes it a long shot that Powell will be a contributor to the Chiefs come the fall, but he'll make his bid for consideration this spring.