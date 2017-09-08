Chiefs sign C.J. Spiller again after releasing him twice earlier this week

C.J. Spiller will be joining the Chiefs ... again.







CJ Spiller has re-signed with the Chiefs, per a source.

Spiller was with Kansas City during training camp and the preseason, but was cut earlier this week when the team trimmed down its roster. He was brought back when cornerback Steven Nelson was placed on injured reserve, but was then cut again hours before Thursday's kickoff.

Now, a day after K.C.'s big win, he's apparently back on the team.





So why do the Chiefs keep doing this to CJ Spiller?





The answer is money.

Spiller is due a salary of $900,000 this season, but there's a catch. If he was on the team's roster for Week 1 then that salary becomes guaranteed. Since he wasn't on the team when they faced the Patriots, that salary is no longer owed to him, unless he ends up playing the rest of the season.

That explains part of the issue, but you're probably wondering why they cut him earlier in the week as well. The answer, again, is money. By not making the 53-man roster, Spiller's contract went from $980,000 to $900,000. It's not much and it hardly seems worth all of this drama, but I guess you gotta save money where you can.

The drama appears to be over for now, although don't be surprised if Spiller gets released again at some point this season. Rookie Kareem Hunt looked great in his debut, and Charcandrick West is a solid backup as well. There's not much opportunity for Spiller to get touches.