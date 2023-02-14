Chiefs sign C Austin Reiter on reserve/future contract, per report

With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview, the Kansas City Chiefs front office has turned its attention to constructing the 90-man offseason roster.

As practice squad contracts expire for Kansas City, the team will look to retain many of those players on reserve/future contracts. According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the Chiefs have signed veteran C Austin Reiter on a reserve/future deal.

Reiter is a two-time Super Bowl winner with Kansas City, having started 38 games for the Chiefs from 2018-2020. He was the team’s starting center in both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV. This past year, he spent most of the season on the team’s practice squad.

The #Chiefs have begun signing players to future contracts. Among them: Veteran C Austin Reiter, per source. Kansas City has valued his leadership and experience in the OL room and want to keep him around. Reiter was KCs starting center for their first two Super Bowl teams. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2023

Reiter was elevated from the practice squad during the AFC divisional round and during Super Bowl LVII, but he wasn’t made active for either game.

If you’re unfamiliar with reserve/future contracts, Reiter won’t officially rejoin the team until the new league year begins in March. That’s when teams are permitted to expand roster size to 90 players for the 2023 NFL offseason. That said, he’s still going to be part of the Super Bowl LVII festivities along with his practice squad teammates.

Reiter joins former Bengals first-round draft pick John Ross, former Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle and DL Daniel Wise as the players who have signed reserve/future contracts with Kansas City.

More News!

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon sacrificed personal glory for team in Super Bowl LVII win Isiah Pacheco is 1000-yard rusher that Chiefs GM Brett Veach foretold Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII game delivered massive TV ratings

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire