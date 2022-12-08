Chiefs sign Brandon Williams to active roster

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad last week and he’s already moving on up.

The Chiefs have signed Williams to the active roster. He takes the roster spot that opened up when they waived Taylor Stallworth on Wednesday.

Williams spent the last nine seasons with the Ravens. He started 114 of the 123 games he played in Baltimore and has 323 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries over his entire career.

Williams played for Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen for five of his seasons with the Ravens.

The Chiefs also signed offensive lineman Austin Reiter to the practice squad. He played 42 games and made 32 starts for the Chiefs between 2018 and 2020.

