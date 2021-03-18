Free agent tight end Blake Bell will have a second stint in Kansas City.

The Chiefs announced that Bell has signed today.

The 29-year-old Bell also played for the Chiefs in 2019. He played for the Cowboys in 2020 and has also spent time with the 49ers, Vikings and Jaguars.

A onetime quarterback at Oklahoma, Bell has been mostly a blocking tight end and special teams player in the NFL. In Kansas City he provides some depth behind Travis Kelce.

Chiefs sign Blake Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk