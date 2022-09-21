Chiefs to sign DE Benton Whitley from Rams practice squad

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced one roster move on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Reid, the Chiefs have poached former Holy Cross defensive end, Benton Whitley, from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Kansas City had an open roster space on the 53-man roster after the Willie Gay Jr. suspension became official.

“We have Benton Whitley that joined our teams from the Rams,” Reid said at the start of his press conference. “Previously from Holy Cross, (a) defensive end.”

Whitley (6-4, 260 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Holy Cross. He played in all three preseason games recording four total tackles and six pressures per Pro Football Focus. In five seasons at Holy Cross, Whitley recorded 111 total tackles and 15.5 sacks while appearing in 42 games.

This signing may give some indication that Mike Danna will be out for some time with his calf injury. Danna suffered a calf injury late in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers and isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

List

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 3

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire