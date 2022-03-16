Chiefs to re-sign backup QB Chad Henne
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back veteran backup QB Chad Henne.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs intend to re-sign Henne on a one-year deal worth $2 million. This will mark his fifth consecutive season returning as the backup QB to Patrick Mahomes, but he could have some competition this time around.
The #Chiefs are bringing QB Chad Henne back. One-year deal for $2 million, source says. It’ll be his fifth season as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022
Developing…