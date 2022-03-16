Chiefs to re-sign backup QB Chad Henne

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chad Henne
    Chad Henne
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back veteran backup QB Chad Henne.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs intend to re-sign Henne on a one-year deal worth $2 million. This will mark his fifth consecutive season returning as the backup QB to Patrick Mahomes, but he could have some competition this time around.

Developing…

List

LIVE UPDATES: Complete list of Chiefs moves in free agency

Recommended Stories