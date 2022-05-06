Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • George Karlaftis
    George Karlaftis
    American football player

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class.

A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.

Each of the rookies agreed to a standard four-year contract, locking them to the Chiefs through the 2025 NFL season. With two first-round draft picks, both Trent McDuffie and Karlaftis signed contracts with a fifth-year option.

Below are the projected contracts based on draft slots for each of the seven players who have signed courtesy of Spotrac:

Player

Total Value

Signing Bonus

Cap Hit

Trent McDuffie

$13.9M

$7.3M

$2.5M

George Karlaftis

$11.9M

$5.8M

$2.1M

Bryan Cook

$6.4M

$1.4M

$1M

Darian Kinnard

$4M

$358k

$794K

Jaylen Watson

$3.7M

$85K

$726K

Isiah Pacheco

$3.7M

$79K

$724K

Nazeeh Johnson

$3.7M

$77K

$724K

Only three players remain unsigned, who happen to be all of the team’s Day 2 draft picks. That group includes WR Skyy Moore, S Bryan Cook and LB Leo Chenal.

List

10 best remaining free agents Chiefs could target following 2022 NFL draft

Recommended Stories