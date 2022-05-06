Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- George KarlaftisAmerican football player
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class.
A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
Each of the rookies agreed to a standard four-year contract, locking them to the Chiefs through the 2025 NFL season. With two first-round draft picks, both Trent McDuffie and Karlaftis signed contracts with a fifth-year option.
Below are the projected contracts based on draft slots for each of the seven players who have signed courtesy of Spotrac:
Player
Total Value
Signing Bonus
Cap Hit
Trent McDuffie
$13.9M
$7.3M
$2.5M
George Karlaftis
$11.9M
$5.8M
$2.1M
Bryan Cook
$6.4M
$1.4M
$1M
Darian Kinnard
$4M
$358k
$794K
Jaylen Watson
$3.7M
$85K
$726K
Isiah Pacheco
$3.7M
$79K
$724K
Nazeeh Johnson
$3.7M
$77K
$724K
Only three players remain unsigned, who happen to be all of the team’s Day 2 draft picks. That group includes WR Skyy Moore, S Bryan Cook and LB Leo Chenal.
List
10 best remaining free agents Chiefs could target following 2022 NFL draft