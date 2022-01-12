Chiefs sign 7 players to reserve/future contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs have formally signed seven players to reserve/future contracts according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday.

Each of these players won’t count toward the team’s current active roster while they play in the postseason. When the 90-man offseason roster opens up at the onset of the new league year on Mar. 16, 2022, that’s when these new players will officially be members of the team.

We’ve already covered the signings of RB Brenden Knox, WR Mathew Sexton and DL Darius Stills. Here is a look at the other four players that the team added on reserve/future contracts:

WR Omar Bayless

The Panthers signed Bayless as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. He was a training camp sensation for Carolina that season, but a knee injury landed him on injured reserve for the entire year. Bayless spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad this year, but he was let loose at the end of the regular season. The former Arkansas State standout finished his college career with 176 receptions for 2,764 yards and 26 touchdowns.

DL Lorenzo Neal Jr.

Neal is the son of Lorenzo Neal, a former All-Pro fullback who played in the NFL during the 2000s decade. He played college football with the Purdue Boilermakers, appearing in 30 games with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 6-3 and 325-pound defensive tackle originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, but he also has since spent time with the Broncos.

WR Gary Jennings

A former fourth-round draft pick out of West Virginia by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Jennings has bounced around a lot during his short NFL career. He was waived by Seattle without appearing in a single game for the team beyond the preseason. He spent some time with the Dolphins, but he ended up on injured reserve two weeks after signing. He’s been on both the Bills and Ravens’ practice squads. He spent the 2021 offseason with the Colts before landing on the Raiders practice squad for a few days during the season. In college, he had 168 catches for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Mountaineers. Some stability could allow him to prosper in the NFL, but he hasn’t found that yet.

TE Jordan Franks

Another tight end for the Chiefs’ collection, the 6-4 and 250-pound Franks has spent a few seasons in the NFL now. He first signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in 2018. He appeared in six games with Cincy in 2018, recording two receptions for 37 yards and one tackle on special teams. Most recently, Franks spent time with the Cleveland Browns, where he was elevated from the practice squad a number of times this season, playing primarily on special teams.

Tryouts:

The Chiefs also tried out the following players:

WR Mike Moss

RB Rakeem Boyd

LB Jamar Watson

Moss is perhaps the most intriguing of the three, listed a 6-3, 210 pounds and playing collegiately at Robert Morris University.

