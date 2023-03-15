Chiefs to sign 49ers DE Charles Omenihu

The Kansas City Chiefs have struck a deal with another free agent, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have struck a two-year deal with San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu worth up to $20 million. This is a player that Kansas City has had its eye on for a long time. He had a formal meeting with the Chiefs at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. The team also reportedly had talks with the Houston Texans about acquiring Omenihu during the 2021 NFL season.

