Chiefs sign 3 players to practice squad, waive DT Tyler Clark

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several practice squad transactions on Friday, inching one step closer to completing their 16-man practice squad.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, the Chiefs signed three players to the practice squad, while waiving another player. All three players had previously been reported on our practice squad tracker. The group includes former Chargers DT Cortez Broughton, former Rams LB Christian Rozeboom and former Steelers CB Shakur Brown. The team also received a roster exception for Cortez Broughton, which means he doesn’t currently count against the roster.

Broughton is a player that fans might remember from Season 1 of ‘The Franchise.’ Chiefs GM Brett Veach and his staff spent some time reviewing his tape during episode 2. Rozeboom, formerly of South Dakota State, was a standout during the preseason with the Rams. Finally, Brown was a much-sought-after undrafted free agent this past year, who fell short of expectations during the preseason in Pittsburgh.

The player waived by the Chiefs was Tyler Clark, a former undrafted free agent defensive tackle by the way of Georgia. He originally signed with Bengals, but first joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in December of 2020. He’d later sign a reserve/future deal with the team. He had a few flashy moments in preseason Week 3.

One player who was reported to be signing with the Chiefs, former Dolphins DT Benito Jones, visited the team on Friday. It’s unclear if the team intends to sign him eventually, but he was at least in town for a visit.

When Broughton’s roster exception expires, the Chiefs will officially have a full 16-man practice squad.

