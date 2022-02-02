Chiefs sign 13 players to reserve/future contracts

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed the majority of their practice squad players from the 2021 NFL season to reserve/future contracts per the NFL’s personnel notice for Wednesday.

Like clockwork, at the end of every NFL season, the Chiefs often re-sign the majority of their practice squad players on reserve/future deals. This means they’ll be a part of the 90-man offseason roster when it opens in March and they’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2022 during the course of the offseason.

Only three players from the practice squad, DT Andrew Billings, DE Joe Jackson and RB Darwin Thompson, were not retained. Here’s a look at the 13 players signed to reserve/future deals by Kansas City and their outlook for 2022:

WR Josh Gordon

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Gordon’s 2021 NFL season ended in a fizzle with him waived from the 53-man roster and re-signed on the practice squad. He’ll now have the chance to get a full offseason under his belt in Kansas City, but will it make a difference? We’ll find out.

WR Cornell Powell

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The 2021 fifth-round draft pick fell short of expectations early on in his NFL career. There will surely only be more competition at the receiver position moving forward in Kansas City. Will he rise to the occasion?

WR Gehrig Dieter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A staple in Kansas City since 2017, Dieter will return for another offseason with the Chiefs in 2022. Could he leverage this into a roster spot next season with expected departures at the receiver position?

WR Daurice Fountain

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fountain was a standard elevation to the 53-man roster in each of the three postseason games for Kansas City this year, taking a key role on special teams. That could be his ticket to a 53-man roster spot in 2022.

TE Matt Bushman

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bushman was added to the practice squad in early January. It looks like he’ll have a shot to compete for a depth role during the course of the offseason.

TE Mark Vital

Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be interesting to see what Vital can do with a full NFL offseason under his belt. The former NCAA hooper could be the next college basketball star to make his mark in the NFL as a converted tight end.

C Darryl Williams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has been off and on the practice squad in Kansas City for a few seasons now. With Austin Blythe scheduled to hit free agency, it’s possible he makes the jump as the No. 2 center for the Chiefs next season.

OT Roderick Johnson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is someone to keep an eye on with Andrew Wylie, Mike Remmers and Kyle Long all scheduled to hit free agency. After joining the Chiefs a few weeks ago, he could quietly move up the offensive tackle depth chart this offseason.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Bootle was a standard elevation a few times this past season, operating as depth at the nickel corner position and on special teams. He has a good shot to secure a 53-man roster spot in 2022, should he take advantage of his opportunities this offseason.

DB Devon Key

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Key is a player the Chiefs liked a lot this past offseason, but he struggled when the lights came on during the preseason. He’ll have a chance to compete and prove that he has improved in 2022.

DT Cortez Broughton

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Broughton was a standard elevation against his former team late in the regular season. The Chiefs seem to like what he brings to the table as defensive tackle depth. He should have an opportunity to compete in 2022.

DE Austin Edwards

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs originally signed Edwards during their 2022 postseason run. They’ll continue to develop him, but he’ll have some tough competition with a lot of expected changes coming to the defensive line.

LB Darius Harris

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Harris has filled in at the linebacker position on numerous occasions in Kansas City. With Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel expected to leave, Harris could make his way onto the roster in 2022.

