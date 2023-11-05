Chiefs shut Dolphins in first half, add insult with 59-yard Bryan Cook fumble return

Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, the Miami Dolphins suffered their first scoreless first half since September 19, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills in a 35-0 loss. The Chiefs ended that half with a 21-0 lead, and part of that was this quick pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill that was stripped by cornerback Trent McDuffie. Safety Mike Edwards picked up the ball, and when he had no more room to run, Edwards flipped it so safety Bryan Cook, who took it to the house.

While Kansas City’s passing game continues to sputter, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is carrying the day for the 6-2 Chiefs. In that first half, Tagovailoa completed 11 of 18 passes for just 89 yards, and Miami failed to convert a single third down in five attempts. Pretty impressive work against what’s been the NFL’s most explosive offense through most of the 2023 season.

The Dolphins 5 punts in the first half are more than they had in any game this season. It's also the 1st time under Mike McDaniel they've scored no points through 6 offensive drives. pic.twitter.com/WPEnk5avq1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire