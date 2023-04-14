Chiefs have shown interest in Tennessee-Martin WR Colton Dowell

The Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in an FCS wide receiver who could be a late-round steal in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Chiefs are among four teams to have shown interest in UT-Martin WR Colton Dowell. The other three teams are the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, this 23-year-old wideout was a two-time First-Team and two-time Second-Team All-Conference selection in the Ohio Valley Conference from 2019-2022. Dowell was a highly-decorated receiver for the Skyhawks during the course of his career, breaking all sorts of school records at UT Martin. He finished his career with the most-ever receiving yards (2,796) while ranking third in touchdowns (19) and receptions (177).

Two names to know. • App State CB Steven Jones Jr (5095/ 188 / 30 arm) – Met with Lions, Giants, Commanders, Ravens at Pro Day. Recently visited the 49ers. • UT Martin WR Colton Dowell (6020/ 206) – 4.45 40, 41.5 vert, 11’1” broad. NYJ, IND, BAL, KC* have shown interest. pic.twitter.com/2YGKym3bcv — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 13, 2023

At his pro day workout, Dowell posted some seriously explosive numbers. His 41.5-inch vertical jump would have been the highest mark among receivers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and tied for the third-highest among all players. His 11-1 broad jump would have tied for fourth-best among receivers and fifth-best among all players.

Whether Dowell is a late-round pick or a priority undrafted free agent signing, he sure has the makings of a hidden gem. He has a productive career where he dominated the competition. He tested like an elite athlete at the position. He’s certainly someone who should be monitored for Kansas City on Day 3 or afterward.

