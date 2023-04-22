Chiefs have shown interest in Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be connected to some Day 3 wide receiver prospects.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are one of over a dozen teams to have an interest in Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith. The Bills, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Giants, Jets, Buccaneers and 49ers also appear to have some level of interest.

Smith was among the standouts at the HBCU combine this year, weighing in at 5-9 and 175 pounds and running a 4.3s 40-yard dash. He’s fresh off of an impressive 2022 campaign with the Rattlers, catching 87 passes for 1,021 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranked 13th in the FCS in receiving yards and tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns during the 2022 college football season.

Smith has a reputation as one of the best route runners at the FCS level, consistently creating separation against his opponents. He finished his career at Florida A&M with five multi-score games, including a three-touchdown performance against Alabama A&M in 2022. He has special teams experience as a return man, so you know that he has the Dave Toub stamp of approval in Kansas City.

Smith has been projected anywhere from a fifth-round draft pick to an undrafted free agent acquisition for teams. We’ll see where he ends up soon enough, with the 2023 NFL draft less than a week away.

More NFL Draft!

Chiefs fans among most optimistic regarding 2023 NFL draft Breaking down Chiefs' picks in Touchdown Wire's latest 3-round mock draft Here's what Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Chiefs will do in the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire