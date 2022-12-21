Chiefs’ shovel pass is actually ... triple-option? How KC swiped 2 points vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs made a critical two-point conversion look easy against the Houston Texans, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes flipped a shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon for the successful try in KC’s 30-24 overtime win.

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce blocked players without touching them, while coach Andy Reid went against a tendency to deliver another successful short-yardage play.