Chiefs share video recap of 2023 season that was shot with a Super 8 camera

Sports fans are accustomed to seeing games and highlights in the very best video quality available today.

But for a recap of their Super Bowl LVIII championship season, the Chiefs chose not to use, say, 8K ultra-high definition. Instead, they went old school, using a Super 8 camera. That may sound like Greek to some younger readers, but you can brush up on that 1970s technology here.

Once upon a time, reel-to-reel films were used for everything from movies you’d see in a theater and “educational films” in schools.

This was an interesting choice for Chiefs’ highlights because it does give viewers and old-school look.

This is what the team shared on Thursday and some information about the project from Robert Alberino Jr, the Chiefs’ vice president of content and production.

And here it is.



- 1974 Super 8 Camera

- July - SB58 time frame

- 4 ️ reels a week (8 in SB)

- amazing team effort

- @BabaRamDass excerpts

- @mitchholthus calls



… more to come!



Shoutout @danny_luksa and @OstynW for leadership. https://t.co/aNcaliTO0Q — Robert G. Alberino Jr (@Robertalberino) June 6, 2024

It’s a different way to show highlights that should already be familiar to fans. And Chiefs fans absolutely loved the style of this recap.

Here is a look at what was being said.

this might be the best thing i’ve ever seen — Matty C (@mattycdaG) June 6, 2024

Oh my goodness this is so so so cool — Jordan McRae (@JT_Radbody) June 6, 2024

Phenomenal work by whoever put this together. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) June 6, 2024

incredible. Skip the summer, take me to Labor day weekend. I'm ready for football (and my wedding) https://t.co/Y7T0BemKJ0 — Jesse Inman (@jesseinmanTV) June 6, 2024

This is so sick... shooting with film >>>> — KCP Nick (@N1CKRICH) June 6, 2024

I didn’t expect this video to evoke such an emotional reaction. Literally crying. Being shot in film, the music, and sound of the narrator took me right back to watching Chiefs games with my Dad . Well done @chiefs, this is one for the books…just like the 2023 season. https://t.co/bzJsSOR2MJ — RollinWithMahomes (@MishLGee_xoxo) June 6, 2024

thats such a cool classic setup — Alina (@youralinaOF) June 6, 2024