Chiefs make several transactions on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs might be on their bye week, but the front office is still hard at work managing the roster. According to the NFL’s official transaction report the team made three transactions on Tuesday.

The most significant of the transactions is the activation of OT Martinas Rankin from the reserve/PUP list. Rankin’s practice window opened up back in late October and the team was running out of time to activate him to the 53-man roster. Thankfully, he’ll make his return from injury after the bye week.

Rankin was acquired ahead of the 2019 season in a trade with the Houston Texans for RB Carlos Hyde. He suffered a serious knee injury last year after starting five games for Kansas City at left guard. His return comes at the perfect time as the Chiefs have dealt with some injuries at guard and tackle. Rankin has the flexibility to play both positions for the team.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs waived DE Demone Harris from the 53-man roster. It’s a peculiar move given the fact that the team has presumably lost DE Taco Charlton for a chunk of time with an ankle fracture. Harris was signed to the 53-man roster from the Ravens practice squad late in 2019 after the team had lost Alex Okafor for the season. Harris is eligible to return to the practice squad for Kansas City. This move actually might signal that Okafor will be ready to return from his latest stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The last move made by the Chiefs is one that bears watching. The team placed practice squad DT Braxton Hoyett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Remember, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the player tested positive for the virus. He could simply be deemed a close contact to someone that has tested positive. Hoyett becomes the second practice squad player to land on the list after former Chiefs QB Jordan Ta’amu was placed on the list earlier this season.

