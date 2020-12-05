Chiefs make several roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made three roster moves ahead of the Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos.

The team announced three transactions on Saturday, with the most considerable move being the decision to send LB Dorian O’Daniel to injured reserve. O’Daniel suffered a high ankle sprain during punt coverage work in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dave Toub mentioned this week that O’Daniel’s recovery would “take a minute.” It’ll take at minimum three weeks as he’s now been moved to injured reserve.

O’Daniel is known as one of the best special teams players on the team. Toub said he was playing at a Pro Bowl level this season.

DB Chris Lammons and G Stefen Wisniewski have been activated from the practice squad. LB Dorian O'Daniel has been placed on injured reserve. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 5, 2020

In what appears to be a corresponding move, the Chiefs activated DB Chris Lammons from the practice squad. Lammons has been a member of the practice squad for two seasons now. He can play a number of different spots on special teams and fill in as a safety or cornerback on defense. His mastery of the playbook and ability to fill in on special teams is likely the reason he was elevated over a player like CB DeAndre Baker.

The next transaction is an anticipated move by Kansas City. The team has officially activated Super Bowl LIV’s starting left guard Stefen Wisniewski from the practice squad. Wisniewski rejoined the team after his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier this week, Eric Bieniemy spoke a bit about Wisniewski’s progress in his return to the team.

Don’t expect Wisniewski to start right away, but it wouldn’t be crazy to see him work in on some heavy sets. He’ll also likely be the first player off the bench to fill in if there is an injury at the guard position.

Story continues

Both of these appear to be standard elevations, which means they’ll revert to the practice squad after Week 13. That would leave the Chiefs with an open roster spot due to O’Daniel’s move to injured reserve. It appears the team is keen on keeping their options open as they head into the final quarter of the season.

List