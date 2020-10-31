Chiefs make several roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a number of roster moves ahead of their Week 8 home game against the New York Jets.

In an expected move, the Chiefs have activated rookie DE Mike Danna off of injured reserve. Danna was designated to return from injured reserve this past week.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of Danna on Friday. “We’ll go through all this, (Brett) Veach does all that, and we’ll talk here and just see where we’re at with it. But he practiced well this week.”

Danna was placed on injured reserve on October 10th with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4. He was a standout player in Kansas City early this season with seven combined tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss on the year. He’ll provide some depth on the edge after the team recently placed Alex Okafor on injured reserve.

Danny Isidora and Marcus Kemp have been moved to the active roster from the practice squad. Mike Danna has been activated from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/arkpJKlQwP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2020





The team didn’t need to make a corresponding roster move with Anthony Sherman still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team did make two more moves, however, elevating both Danny Isidora and Marcus Kemp to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. One player will be designated as a standard elevation, while the other will be a COVID-19 replacement for Sherman. Both players were also elevated to the 53-man roster last week for the Chiefs.

