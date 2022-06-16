Chiefs make several roster moves following mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to tweak their 90-man offseason roster.

According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday, June 16, the team made several roster moves following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. In total the team made four transactions, waiving two players and signing two more.

The Chiefs waived CB Luq Barcoo, who had some standout moments during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Barcoo was a reserve/future signing this past offseason for Kansas City after going undrafted out of San Diego State in 2020.

The team also waived WR Mathew Sexton with an injury designation. If Sexton clears waivers, he’ll revert to the team’s injured reserve list. At that point, he’ll need to come to an injury settlement with the team in order to become a free agent.

The team made two corresponding additions, signing tryout WR Aaron Parker. He was one of two tryout players that the team hosted at mandatory minicamp this past week. The 6-3 and 205-pound wideout previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers after going undrafted out of Rhode Island in 2020.

One of the more interesting moves made by the Chiefs was the decision to re-sign special teams ace and CB Chris Lammons. An exclusive rights free agent this past offseason, Lammons was not tendered by the team because he was charged in connection to the assault that took place around the Pro Bowl involving New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. A recent hearing for that case was postponed until August 1.

Lammons has been a solid special teamer over the past few seasons in Kansas City. He joined the practice squad in 2019 and went on to appear in 14 games since, recording six tackles on special teams plus a fumble recovery.

