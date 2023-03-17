Chiefs set to sign Mike Edwards

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Veteran safety Mike Edwards is headed to the AFC West.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards has agreed to sign with the Chiefs. It is reportedly a one-year deal worth $3 million with incentives that could increase Edwards’ compensation.

Edwards was a 2019 third-round pick of the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl ring by helping his former team past his new one in Super Bowl LV. He started a career-high 12 games during the 2022 season and finished the year with 82 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and one sack.

The Chiefs lost Juan Thornhill as a free agent this week. Justin Reed and Bryan Cook remain on the roster at safety.

Chiefs set to sign Mike Edwards originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers will re-sign JK Scott

    The Chargers are bringing back their punter. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a new contract with JK Scott. It’s a two-year deal worth $4 million. Scott signed with the Chargers last March and averaged 43.6 yards per kick in the regular season. Scott dropped 28 of his 73 punts inside [more]

  • Michigan women's basketball shutters UNLV, 71-59, to advance to NCAA tournament 2nd round

    Maddie Nolan scored 18 points, thanks to four 3-pointers, as Michigan women's basketball beat UNLV, 71-59, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots to sign special teamer Chris Board

    The Patriots reportedly signed Chris Board, one of the top special teamers in the NFL, to a two-year contract on Friday.

  • Jordan Akins signs with Browns

    Apparently, the Friday visit between the Browns and tight end Jordan Akins went well. Akins has signed with the Browns, according to agent David Canter. A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Akins has played all 73 regular-season games in his career for the Texans. He had his most productive year in 2022, catching 37 [more]

  • Second wave of free agency: Chark among logical Panthers options still on open market

    The Panthers offered up a flurry of activity to open the floodgates in free agency, agreeing to terms with Andy Dalton, Hayden Hurst and Miles Sanders.

  • Patriots re-sign Daniel Ekuale

    The Patriots and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale have come to terms on a new deal. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ekuale has re-signed with the AFC East club. No terms of the deal have been reported. Ekuale has spent the last two seasons with the Patriots and he has appeared in 22 games [more]

  • Falcons agree to sign Tae Davis

    The Falcons are adding another defensive player. Atlanta has agreed to terms with linebacker Tae Davis, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Giants. He appeared in 14 games with four starts as a rookie, picking up 33 total tackles with 2.0 sacks. He’s [more]

  • Atlanta Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith on pole

    Truck qualifying was canceled by rain, putting Zane Smith on the pole.

  • Five thoughts on Mike Gesicki's move from the Dolphins to the Patriots | Habib

    Sizing up what the Dolphins will miss as Mike Gesicki leaves (yards, laughs), how the Patriots might use him (WR?) and where I was so wrong about him.

  • Report: Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract

    The Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as expected. Field Yates of ESPN reports that $12 million of Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, creating $9.6 million in cap space. Mahomes has a $34.4 million roster bonus for this season, and he entered this week with a $49.293 [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal with the Raiders is now done

    As we noted yesterday, the free agent contract Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders had reportedly agreed to wasn’t actually done. Now it is. Garoppolo finalized the agreement with the Raiders and is signing his contract this morning, and then will have a press conference in Las Vegas today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. [more]

  • Patriots 2023 offseason moves: Tracking free-agent signings, departures, trades

    Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.

  • Chiefs to sign Drue Tranquill

    The Chiefs are picking up a defensive player from a division rival. Kansas City is signing linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $3 million and can escalate to $5 million with incentives. Tranquill was a Chargers fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft but really came into [more]

  • Justin Fields, Cole Kmet made Robert Tonyan's Bears homecoming easy decision

    Robert Tonyan always knew he'd play for the Bears. The quarterback and tight end he joins in Chicago just made coming home that much easier.

  • George Kittle's heartfelt goodbye to 49ers lost in 2023 NFL free agency

    George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.

  • Packers want first-round pick and more for Aaron Rodgers

    The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]

  • Jimmy Garoppolo offers 49ers parting message in first Raiders presser

    Despite his all-black outfit, Jimmy Garoppolo took some time at the beginning of his introductory Raiders press conference to address his 5 1/2 seasons in Red and Gold with the 49ers.

  • The Chiefs are letting several starters leave in free agency. Here’s their reasoning

    That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.

  • Aaron Rodgers boards the Jets, could Patriots make a big WR trade, Cowboys part from Zeke & more free agency reactions

    Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

  • Matthew Stafford officially has another $57 million become fully guaranteed

    Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope. With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed. Specifically, his [more]