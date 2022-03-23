Chiefs trade six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill decided that it was time to get paid.

After unsuccessful attempts to secure a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is on the move in a trade that will send him to the Miami Dolphins, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

In return, the Chiefs will receive a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick this year as well as fourth- and sixth-round selections in 2023. Meanwhile, Miami has agreed to give Hill a four year, $120 million contract extension, which includes roughly $72 million in guaranteed money.

Hill's departure and payday represents a continued changing of the landscape in an NFL offseason that has seen five quarterbacks traded, with a marquee wide receiver also being dealt and paid handsomely. It was the Green Bay Packers’ trading of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and the five-year, $140 million contract that the five-time Pro Bowl pass catcher received that set the wheels in motion for the deal between the Chiefs and the Dolphins. Frustrated by the lack of progress on talks, Hill made it known that he wanted to be traded, according to people with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks. Now, Hill has received his wish.

The three-time All-Pro was an instrumental figure in helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2019 and reach four conference championship games.

But he found himself faced with the question of whether to continue on his current contract or whether to capitalize on the market now.

NFL FREE AGENCY: 10 most regrettable contracts in 2022 offseason

OPINION: In trading Matt Ryan, Falcons give QB gift as frightful future awaits franchise

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill also had to ask himself which carried a higher premium, playing alongside perennial MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes, or getting paid, even if it meant teaming with an unproven quarterback.

Story continues

He chose the latter.

Now, Hill becomes the league’s highest paid wideout while catching passes from third-year pro Tua Tagovailoa and taking direction from first-year coach Mike McDaniel.

The Jets also made a run at Hill but lost out to their division foe.

With the addition of the 28-year-old Hill — who is regarded as one of the fastest players in the NFL and a pre-eminent deep threat — the Dolphins have now further bolstered a talented collection of weapons, which could help expedite Tagovailoa’s development while also helping pave the way for a smoother transition for McDaniel as head coach. Hill will team with 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, who last season set the NFL's record for receptions by a rookie with 104.

This offseason, Miami also brought on three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and left guard Connor Williams to fortify the team's front. Skill-position support was added in running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, must find another weapon to complement tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster last week and is now armed with a collection of draft picks, including four of the top 62 selections, and additional cap space.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyreek Hill trade: Chiefs deal star wide receiver to Dolphins