Chiefs have a serious officiating problem in Super Bowl LV

Doug Farrar
·2 min read
Complaining about officiating is a tradition in all sports, especially when your favorite team is on the wrong side of things, but the way things went in the first half of Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs and their fans may have a point.

Several points, in fact.

Per Pro Football Reference, The Chiefs were called for defensive pass interference and defensive holding five times in the first half. The most DPI and defensive holding calls they had in a full game at any other point in 2020 was three.

There was already the questionable defensive holding call on Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward that negated a Tyrann Mathieu interception and gave the Buccaneers the opportunity to score their second touchdown…

Tom Brady’s second TD to Rob Gronkowski set up by iffy defensive holding call on Chiefs

And with 24 seconds left in the first half, Tom Brady tried to hit receiver Mike Evans downfield on a backside go — the same thing he’d done to the Packers in the NFC Championship game, and against the Raiders earlier in the season — test the deep defender to the boundary. This time, the ball appeared to be overthrown, but referee Carl Cheffers called defensive pass interference on cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Then, there was this PI call on Mathieu with 13 seconds left, which set up Brady’s one-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Can these be called? Sure. Should they? As former NFL official and NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay points out, not by the letter of the law as it’s been held all season long.

The Chiefs aren’t playing very well anyway, but this doesn’t help. We’ll see what the second half brings.

