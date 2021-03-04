Chiefs sell naming rights to Arrowhead Stadium for first time

One of the NFL's oldest stadiums is getting a new name for the first time.

The Kansas City Chiefs have sold the naming rights to Arrowhead Stadium, which will now be known as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Like the Denver Broncos have maintained a "Mile High" name presence through the various corporate sponsors of their home stadium, the Chiefs made clear in their announcement Thursday that keeping the "Arrowhead" identity is a priority.

"GEHA and the Chiefs are committed to ensuring Arrowhead Stadium remains the identity of the stadium," the second paragraph of the team statement read.

The Chiefs are mantaining "Arrowhead" as integral to the stadium's branding. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Arrowhead had the same name for 48 years

Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972 and is the third-oldest active stadium in the NFL behind Soldier Field in Chicago and Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Some Chiefs fans will surely be disappointed in the corporate infringement on the stadium that carries so much of the franchise's identity. Critics of the Chiefs' branding and use Native American imagery would prefer to see everything related to that identity overhauled, "Arrowhead" included.

More from Yahoo Sports: