Chiefs select Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal at pick No. 103

With the 103rd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal.

This was the team’s third-round pick that they received as compensation for Ryan Poles being hired as general manager of the Chicago Bears. It’s the first compensatory pick that Kansas City has used in the draft, with two more coming on Day 3.

Chenal (6-3, 250 pounds) is a bit of a throwback linebacker on the surface, but underneath there is quite a bit more there. He exceeded expectations at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and has the positional versatility to play both the MIKE and SAM linebacker positions in Kansas City. In 11 starts in 2021, Chenal posted 115 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

You can find out more about Chenal from NFL.com’s draft profile.

