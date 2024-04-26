Chiefs select Texas WR Xavier Worthy at pick No. 28 in 2024 NFL draft

Following a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs selected University of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Chiefs have made it no secret that they were in search of another top-tier receiver in the offense. The desire to add more speed appears to be a success with adding the former Longhorns standout. Worthy set the 40-yard dash record of 4.21 at the 2024 NFL Combine, breaking the previous record of 4.22 set by John Ross in 2017.

Worthy also set records during his time at Texas, including the school’s highest-ever marks for receiving yards and touchdown catches in a season, with 981 yards and 12 respectively.

His elite speed should prove to be an asset for Andy Reid next season, and Patrick Mahomes could help make Worthy a star in the NFL as a rookie.

To find out more about Worthy, check out Draft Wire’s film room.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire