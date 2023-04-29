Why seventh-rounder Nic Jones wanted Kansas City Chiefs to take him in 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Ball State cornerback Nic Jones with their final pick — 250th overall — in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft in KC.

Jones, who is 6 feet tall and 189 pounds, is a Detroit native. He said Saturday night he was hoping to be taken by the Chiefs.

“They’ve got a thing with playing DBs, especially DBs they take late,” Jones said. “And I just felt like that was a room I could really help put my stamp on. And obviously, for recent success reasons, who wouldn’t want to be a Chief?”

Last year, KC’s secondary was filled with rookies who earned playing time, including safety Bryan Cook (second round), Joshua Williams (fourth) and Jaylen Watson (seventh). Nazeeh Johnson (seventh) also was on the active roster for the Chiefs’ three playoff games as a special teams contributor.

In 11 games for Ball State last season, Jones had two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He also was selected second-team All-MAC.

Jones was asked Saturday to describe his style of play.

“I’m a dog. I’m hungry. I’m a risk-taker,” Jones said. “I feel like the regular people that just sit and watch games. They can relate to guys like me, because everything I’ve done has been the hard way — if today wasn’t even more of an example, even more indicative that I just get it the hard way. I’m from wherever they’re from.

“So I feel like I’m like a bridge between the people and the team.”

Jones said he was in contact with many teams late in the draft, with some talking to him about options in case he went undrafted.

He also was texting with Chiefs co-director of college scouting Pat Sperduto, sending a message to him late: “Bring me home.”

After the Chiefs took Jones with the 250th pick, Jones said Sperduto answered him: “Welcome home.”

“It was surreal,” Jones said. “It was like a dream put all the way together.”

Jones, who played special teams at Ball State, said he’d be a willing participant if the Chiefs want him there.

“For me, it’s just another chance to make plays,” Jones said. “I feel like if I’m out there, it says they trust me to make plays. So no matter how big or how small, I want to make them.”

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, in his pre-draft profile on Jones, gave the defensive back a sixth-/seventh-round projection, saying he was “a long cornerback with average speed but a natural feel for making plays on the football.”

