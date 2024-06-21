Chiefs seem to be warming to the idea of a Kansas move

For the Chiefs, Oz might be in Kansas.

The NFL team that has stumbled into a heads-we-win/tails-we-win border battle has been largely quiet about the possibility of leaving Missouri for Kansas. A quote contained in a new item from FrontOfficeSports.com, however, suggests that the Chiefs are warming to the idea of putting a dagger into Arrowhead.

Here's what Chiefs attorney Korb Maxwell said at a recent hearing before the Kansas legislature: “Missouri spoke. Jackson County spoke. They had their opportunity. But now, there’s a moment for Kansas to step up and an option for us all here.”

Both houses of the Kansas legislature have passed the bill. The governor has a 10-day window to veto it. There's no reason to believe a veto is coming.

There's plenty of reason to believe the Chiefs are interested. But here's the reality. As Maxwell said, Kansas is "an option." And the Chiefs might hope that this option simply results in Missouri finding a way to come up with the money necessary to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

However it plays out, one state will win and the other state will lose. And the Chiefs definitely will win.