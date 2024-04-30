Chiefs to see what young players "can absorb" before considering any free agent additions

Once the draft is over, it's common to see teams revisit veteran free agent options to fill in areas of the roster that they weren't able to address to their satisfaction at other points in the offseason.

The Chiefs aren't thinking about doing that. While they could find spots for experienced players on their offensive line or in the receiving corps, General Manager Brett Veach said that the current plan is to let the team's rookies and other young players go through the final phases of the offseason program before deciding if they need to bring in anybody else.

“For right now, I think we’re going to let these young guys go out there and see what they can do and how much they can absorb. . . . If we need to go in a different direction before training camp, we will," Veach said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "But I think now, we’re excited with where the roster is, and look forward to the final OTA periods.”

This weekend's rookie minicamp will be the start of the evaluation process in Kansas City and we'll know in a few weeks if the team decides to chart a different course.