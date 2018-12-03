Chiefs regroup, adjust in wake of Kareem Hunt dismissal

After parsing the more significant ramifications of the Kareem Hunt video and his subsequent dismissal, the Kansas City Chiefs are faced with moving on as a football team

The football realities are difficult for a Super Bowl contender that lost a key component of a high-octane offense in the stretch run of the season.

Hunt made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season and was on pace for another nod with 1,202 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns through 11 games this season. Simply put, he was one of the most dangerous offensive talents in the league.

How did Chiefs look without Hunt?

We got our first look at the Chiefs sans-Hunt on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders. And while they had a good day on the ground as a team, they clearly missed Hunt’s electric abilities from the backfield.

Spencer Ware is no Kareem Hunt on the football field. (Getty)

Kansas City looked primarily to Spencer Ware in a 40-33 win over the Oakland Raiders. The team numbers were impressive. Kansas City averaged 5.8 yards on the ground while tallying 174 rushing yards, a good sign for a team that averages 120.7 yards per game on the ground.

What’s not a good sign is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing. Mahomes tallied 52 yards on nine carries, good for 5.8 yards per attempt.

Mahomes: We have to move forward

He also had a message about Hunt’s attack of a woman that was caught on video.

“I’ve talked to him, but I’ll keep it between me and him,” Mahomes said. “I saw the stuff that happened and we don’t do those things. At the same time, I know we have to move forward.”

Ware struggles in Hunt’s role

Ware struggled. He was the workhorse with 14 carries, but managed just 3.4 yards per attempt en route to 47 yards. And he was a non-factor in the passing game, tallying five yards on one target.

Hunt was a weapon in both aspects of the offense, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and 14.5 yards per catch on 2.6 receptions per game. Ware will not fill that void.

Story Continues

Chiefs reportedly looking to C.J. Anderson

The Chiefs will continue look to make adjustments and will reportedly start with former Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers running back C.J. Anderson.

Pro Football Talk reports that Anderson is scheduled for a physical with the Chiefs and will land a contract if he passes. Anderson is available after the Panthers cut him 10 ineffective games into his tenure in Carolina that saw him tally 104 yards on the ground.

So yeah. Anderson isn’t the answer.

But nobody is. There’s obviously not a Hunt equivalent sitting at home waiting on a call from an NFL team in Week 13.

Chiefs need to get creative

As the Chiefs seek to replicate Hunt’s breakaway potential out of the backfield, they may look to incorporate wide receiver Tyreek Hill more in the running game. Hill ran twice for 37 yards on Sunday and has the speed and playmaking ability to score on any play.

And if any NFL coach as the creativity to make those kinds of adjustments, it’s Andy Reid.

We’ll get a better look in the coming weeks of how effective Kansas City’s run game is without Hunt and how his absence will have a larger impact one of the most explosive offenses in the history of the game.

How the team performed Sunday against the league’s 31st-ranked rushing defense is not a very good gauge.

But there’s no getting around the fact that Hunt’s disgusting behavior off the field has led to massive disappointment on the field in Kansas City.

Related NFL video on Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• CFP field is set as Oklahoma edges Georgia for last spot

• Wetzel: NFL poorly handled probe on KareemHunt

• Mets, Marines pull off big trade involving RobinsonCano and Edwin Diaz

• Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins deserves Heisman ceremony invitation

