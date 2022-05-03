Chiefs scouts gush over Day 3 draft picks

The Kansas City Chiefs have a slew of new players on the roster following the completion of the 2022 NFL draft. The third and final day of the draft is one of the most exciting for the team because their scouting department really gets a chance to showcase its talent.

“As much as we love Thursday, our staff loves Friday and Saturday even more,” Veach told reporters after the first round. “This is when we have a lot of fun the next few days and we’re looking forward to it.”

As the Chiefs made selections throughout Day 3, they gave their scouting staff a chance to speak to the media about the newly selected players. Here is a look at what scouts had to say about some of the newest players they added:

Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams

Chiefs senior college scouting executive Davin Hinson spoke to reporters about the selection of Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was the first of four players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) selected in the draft this year. He also became the first HBCU player selected in the draft since 2020.

“First you look and you see he’s a tall, long athletic guy and that really intrigues you at first when you walk out to practice and you’re at a Division II team and you see a lot of undersized guys and you see this tall, long, athletic player,” Hinson said. “You get excited from that standpoint. But then, his demeanor and the way he carried himself there on the field too and the leadership capability out there at practice being a consistent worker, those are the things that really draw you into him especially when you get past the size

and athletic ability.”

In 2021, Williams earned First-Team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors. He recorded 31 total tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and one touchdown during the course of the season. Hinson expects him to only get better and better as he gets more football under his belt.

“I think when you see this kid, he just kept growing and growing and growing,” Hinson said. “He played football but he didn’t play a lot of football. He started in high school. He wasn’t like a little kid playing football all the time, so as time went on he grew and grew. He was a big-time track kid. His family did track, so that’s where he started and then he worked his way into football. I think as the game has grown, as he understands the game, his ball skills and hands and all that improved over time.”

The big question about Williams is — How will a Division-II player translate to the NFL? Hinson explained just exactly how they evaluate players who are coming from smaller schools and are facing lesser competition than they will in the NFL.

“When you’re looking and you’re evaluating a player, you have to make sure you’re focused on the individual and his traits,” Hinson said. “So, we’re looking for certain traits and abilities. Not really always the person they’re going against because if you always try to measure versus the ability of who they’re going against, you don’t always know ‘Ok, is he fast? Is he slow?’ But if I see the burst and the acceleration, I see the change in direction, that translates if you’re at Alabama or if you’re at Fayetteville State. So, if he’s got quick feet, if he has good hips and can change direction, if he can track the ball, that doesn’t change no matter the field you’re playing on.

“So that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re at small schools, focus on the certain traits that they have and see if you can build upon them. And you hope, OK, you’ve got this clay that you can bring to our outstanding coaches and kind of grow from there. He can get stronger and better and learn more techniques and stuff like that.”

Kentucky RT Darian Kinnard

Chiefs senior college scouting executive Pat Sperduto was the one behind the pick of Kentucky RT Darian Kinnard in the fifth round of the draft. Some teams liked Kinnard better at the guard position, which was one of the reasons he slid to the fifth round. Kansas City, however, envisions him playing right tackle, at least to start his career.

“Me personally, I like him as a right tackle,” Sperduto told reporters. “And I think with Coach (Andy) Heck’s coaching, some of the little things that he maybe needs to fine‐tune – you have to realize he’s obviously a really good football player, he’s All‐SEC, he’s All‐American, a multiple-year starter at Kentucky, a top recruit – he’s a big, massive man with long arms and it’s just the little things. And that’s where Coach Heck comes into play. I think we can work him as a right tackle. If we needed to, we could put him in at guard. But I think his first spot’s going to be right tackle. And that’s on Coach Heck, it would be up to him and nobody else, him and Coach Reid.”

Versatility could be a big key to Kinnard’s career path in Kansas City, though. It wasn’t long ago that the Chiefs had serious injuries at the tackle position and were forced to start Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie at tackle during Super Bowl LV. Kinnard is someone who is comfortable playing multiple spots, wherever the coaching needs him to play.

“They were going to put him at left (tackle) this year, but they got a transfer in from LSU that couldn’t play on the right side,” Sperduto said. “So, in the spring he was at left but then they decided this (transfer) guy can’t play on the right, ‘would you go back to right?’ And he went back to right. So, he’s unselfish as a player.

“(Kentucky Head) Coach (Mark) Stoops speaks highly of him, his position coach who is now at Alabama spoke highly of him, (Kentucky Associate Head Coach) Vince Marrow, who recruited him, they all speak so highly of the kid. And he’s a kid that has so much talent and now it’s the little things, the techniques, the little bumps he hasto work his way through. And we have one of the better O‐line coaches in the league and he can handle it. He did pretty good with a couple young guys, and we’re hoping he can work his magic one more time.”

Washington State CB Jaylen Watson

Chiefs area scout Greg Castillo started things off by praising the Washington State staff. They seemed to have played a big role in providing the team with information on this player and informing K.C.’s decision to take him in the 2022 NFL draft.

“First and foremost, to start off you’ve got to give credit to the Washington State staff,” Castillo said. “For us, it makes things a lot easier when staffs are transparent and candid, and they did such a great job throughout the fall and the spring just being candid with us about the players, their background, their history.”

Castillo was excited to land Watson, citing the intangibles, but also the quality of his character.

“As far as Jaylen, he comes in and fits in perfectly,” Castillo said. “Confident, humble, loves the process, loves football. And he has a different perspective kind of with his background. And it’s a height, weight, speed guy at that position, which is a premium position. In that seventh‐round area, he fits the mold perfectly.”

Despite Watson being a seventh-round draft choice, Castillo expects that he’ll come in and compete as if he was a first-rounder. That’s not just the type of mentality that the player brings, but that’s what the organization expects of all of these Day 3 draft picks.

“We expect him to compete and make the team,” Castillo explained. “That’s really everyone, first to undrafted free agent. We bring these guys in for a reason, and that’s to compete and hopefully win the Super Bowl. So, for Jaylen, that’s no different. We drafted Trent (McDuffie) in the first, we drafted Jaylen in the seventh, and expectations are going to be the same – go out there and compete.”

Rutgers RB Isiah Pacheco

Chiefs northeast area scout Cassidy Kaminski was the one who scouted Pacheco at Rutgers. Asked to give a quick scouting report, Kaminski went straight to his toughness.

“Tough, hard‐nosed, physical, doesn’t shy away from contact,” Kaminski said. “Very consistent in terms of his work ethic, his ability, getting better every year there.”

Beyond the football of it all, Pacheco is a good person. Kaminski said that he had an extremely productive and long conversation with Pacheco at one of the two All-Star games he attended.

“A phenomenal person,” Kaminski explained. “Yeah, absolutely, he does have a good, bright personality and character to him. I think we sat down – normally your interviews are 20‐30 minutes at an all‐star game – and we sat for an hour and a half and just talked life, conversation, everything. He can articulate himself and he just brings a good energy and smile to the room wherever he’s at every time. I’d definitely say that’s accurate.”

Asked to describe the most unique thing about Pacheco, Kaminski told reporters that his passion is evident both on and off the field.

“I would say the passion,” Kaminski explained. “You see passion in the way he communicates, you see passion in the way he runs the football, it’s just who he is. Physically there’s a combination of speed and power thereand I would say he runs the ball with that passion. You see that.”

Marshall S Nazeeh Johnson

Chiefs northeast area scout Cassidy Kaminski got both of the final two picks for Kansas City. Johnson is a traits player with a lot of upside, but the thing that most stood out to Kaminski was his speed.

“That straight‐line speed right away,” Kaminski said. “He lines up in the nickel and he’s in the hip pocket with these guys – the 4.35 shows up. That trail‐man coverage, he’s right in the hip pocket no matter what type of athlete is in the slot, he can match up with it. I believe that will transfer over to this league and he’ll have an opportunity.”

Speed always transfers to the NFL, but it’s whether he’ll be able to put the rest of it together that will determine if he can stick with the Chiefs.

