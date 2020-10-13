Chiefs scouts attended two SEC games this weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs scouts are already hard at work on the 2021 NFL Draft. The draft is still months away, but preparation is key. This will be a make or break draft for the future of this team as they face a limited salary cap in 2021 and many free agents this upcoming offseason.

Kansas City had scouts in attendance for two big college football games in the SEC this past weekend. It’s one of the conferences that has historically turned out the most NFL talent. Also, of note, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach used to be a scout responsible for covering the SEC for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the NCAA and NFL are doing things a little differently when it comes to credentials for games. Instead of teams applying for scouting credentials to a specific game, credentials are assigned via a lottery system. No more than seven teams are allowed to attend a specific game. In the past, some of the most pivotal SEC matchups have drawn 20 or more scouts from around the NFL.

According to NFL.com reporter Chase Goodbread, the Chiefs were awarded credentials to have scouts attend Florida at Texas A&M and Alabama at Mississippi, both pivotal matchups within the SEC.

A few scouting locations (lottery-assigned) for NFL clubs today: Tenn @ UGA: Cowboys, Colts, Titans, WFC, Eagles, Dolphins, Saints. Fla @ TAMU: Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Seahawks, Bucs, Pats. Ala @ Ole Miss: Falcons, Bears, Packers, Texans, Jags, Chiefs, Seahawks. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) October 10, 2020





Texas A&M notched an upset victory over No. 4 ranked Florida. Meanwhile, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide notched a win over his former pupil, Lane Kiffin, who is in his first season as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Here’s a look at the top draft-eligible prospects from each school:

Texas A&M

QB Kellen Mond

WR Caleb Chapman

LB Buddy Johnson

DT Jayden Peevy

Florida

QB Kyle Trask

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Kadarius Toney

DB Shawn Davis

CB Marco Wilson

Alabama

RB Najee Harris

WR DeVonta Smith

WR Jaylen Waddle

LB Dylan Moses

CB Patrick Surtain II

Ole Miss

TE Kenny Yeboah

WR Elijah Moore

DE Sam Williams

LB MoMo Sanogo

Certainly, there are a ton of talented players from this group that could improve this team moving forward. Chiefs scouts will be back at it this upcoming weekend as they also received lottery-assigned credentials for Alabama-Georgia, the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams respectively.