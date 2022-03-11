Chiefs scouts in attendance for Tulsa pro day

The Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams in attendance to watch several draft prospects workout and go through athletic testing at the Tulsa pro day.

Scouts have been out on the road attending a number of different pro days to gather more information ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. In their latest stop in Tulsa, the Chiefs got a close-up look at a pair of offensive tackles who are getting some buzz.

Bookend offensive tackles, Tyler Smith and Chris Paul, were the stars of the show on Thursday. Both players built on their performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, participating in the bench press after passing on the drill in Indianapolis. Paul posted 26 repetitions of 225 on the bench press while Smith posted 25. With Kansas City potentially looking to add a right tackle in the mid-rounds, Paul is a name to watch for the team on Day 2.

WR Josh Johnson, CB Travon Fuller and DL Cullen Wick were also among the players who worked out in front of NFL scouts. All three players figure to be Day 3 draft picks or priority free agent signings.

List