Chiefs scouts attend Texas, Purdue, UNLV and Columbia pro days

It’s officially pro day season for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL.

Scouts hit the road to get a final look at all the draft-eligible players ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. They’ll hone in on those players who weren’t participants in All-Star games or at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, gathering information to help them make the best decisions possible in April’s draft and in undrafted free agency. They’ll also look to fill in the blanks on those players who didn’t work out in full at the combine.

With several key pro days kicking off earlier this week, here’s a look at those that we’ve confirmed the Chiefs were in attendance for:

Texas

All 32 teams made the trip to Austin for the University of Texas pro day. Texas star RB Bijan Robinson didn’t participate in workouts or position drills, but he was available to scouts. His counterpart, Roschon Johnson, didn’t participate in workouts either, but he did go through position drills.

The following players worked out:

TE Jahleel Billingsley

DL Keondre Coburn

S Anthony Cook

CB D’Shawn Jamison

WR Tarique Milton

DL Moro Ojomo

LB DeMarvion Overshown

P Daniel Trejo

LB DeMarvion Overshown posted an impressive vertical jump and broad jump numbers, which would have been among the best at the combine. Perhaps the most intriguing performance came from TE Jahleel Billingsly, who ran a 4.5s 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

Purdue

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Purdue pro day. The following players participated in either workouts, on-field drills, or both.

TE Payne Durham

K Mitchell Fineran

LB/S Jalen Graham

CB Bryce Hampton

S Chris Jefferson

WR Charlie Jones

QB Aidan O’Connell

S Reese Taylor

CB Cory Trice

LS Nick Zecchino

Cory Trice’s workout has left many thinking he could be this year’s version of Tariq Woolen. The 6-foot-3 and 206-pound cornerback was at the combine, but he participated in the 40-yard dash (4.47), 3-cone (6.70) and short shuttle (3.96).

In what is considered a weak safety class, Reese Taylor turned some heads with his performance with his 40-yard dash (4.45), vertical jump (38.5 inches), broad jump (124 inches), 3-cone (6.63) and short shuttle (4.07).

UNLV

The Chiefs were one of the 22 teams reported to be in attendance at the UNLV pro day on Thursday. Here’s a look at the players who participated:

LB Austin Ajiake

DL Adam Plant Jr.

P/K Daniel Gutierrez

LB Austin Ajiake posted impressive times in the 40-yard dash (4.55), broad jump (123 inches) and vertical jump (38.5 inches).

Columbia

A number of different schools reportedly had players in to work out at the Columbia pro day. That includes a few standouts from the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Below are a few of the players who participated.

Columbia DB Fara’ad McCombs

Columbia RB Ryan Young

Wagner EDGE Titus Leo

Fordham QB Tim Demorat

Demorat was one of the players who stood out:

#Fordham QB Tim Demorat had an awesome athletic workout at his Pro Day today. For largely a pocket passer in Fordham's offense, Tim showed off 80th+ percentile in speed + explosiveness drills and his shuttles both would've been top-5 among #NFLCombine QBs that tested #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/R0zLl6vwsg — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 8, 2023

