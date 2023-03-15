Chiefs scouts attend Oregon, Northwestern and Clemson pro days

Pro day season continues for the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the NFL.

Scouts are traveling throughout the next month-plus to get a final look at all the draft-eligible players ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. So far the Chiefs have attended pro days for Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois and South Carolina. They’ll continue to fill in the blanks on those players who weren’t at the combine and otherwise in order to make the best decisions in the draft.

With several key pro days happening this week, here’s a look at the latest we’ve confirmed that the Chiefs were in attendance for:

Oregon

The Chiefs were among the 31 teams in attendance for the Oregon pro day on Tuesday, March 14. TJ Bass, Alex Forsyth and Christian Gonzalez all stood on their 2023 combine numbers. Though, Gonzalez did some on-field work.

Here is a look at the players who participated in testing:

OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

P Adam Barry

LS Karsten Battles

WR Chase Cota

EDGE DJ Johnson

DT Jordon Riley

LB Noah Sewell

OG Ryan Walk

S Bennett Williams

Cota was one of the more notable performers for Oregon, weighing in at 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds. He ran a 4.5 hand-timed 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 126-inch broad jump. His 6.86s 3-cone and 4.16s short shuttle would have ranked in the top 5 at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Johnson, who had a formal with the Chiefs at the combine, did his agility drills at the pro day. His short shuttle would have ranked eighth among edge rushers at the combine. His 31 repetitions on the bench would have tied Jayhawks EDGE Lonnie Phelps for the top spot at the combine.

Northwestern

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Northwestern pro day on Tuesday, March 14. Here’s a look at the players who participated in either testing or on-field workouts:

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

RB Andrew Clair

LB Wendell Davis Jr.

DT Taishan Holmes

RB Tyler Hoosman (North Dakota)

RB Evan Hull

CB Cameron Mitchell

WR Donny Navarro III

OG Vince Picozzi

OT Peter Skoronski

K Adam Stage

Of the non-combine invites, Navarro turned heads with a 4.05s short shuttle and 6.83 3-cone, which would have both ranked second among receivers at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He turned heads with his on-field workout as well.

Northwestern WR Donny Navarro III just flashed his hands to make a really nice catch. He’s made several impressive snags here today.#NorthwesternProDay pic.twitter.com/9eQDVegTbB — Jack McKessy (@jfmckessy) March 14, 2023

The former Illinois grad transfer had 31 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns in 2022.

Clemson

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Clemson pro day on Tuesday, March 14. EDGE Myles Murphy reportedly did not work out on Tuesday and will host his own day in front of NFL teams in April.

TE Davis Allen

DL Bryan Bresee

LB Jesiah Carlton

EDGE K.J. Henry

QB Hunter Johnson

LB Keith McGuire

OT Jordan McFadden

WR Joseph Ngata

K B.T. Potter

TE Luke Price

DT Jabriel Robinson

CB Elijah Rodgers

LB Trenton Simpson

Simpson impressed the most, showcasing explosion and elite athleticism with his pro agility testing. Bresee had some elite testing numbers given his 6-foot-5 and 302-pound size. McGuire and Price were two of the lesser-known prospects who turned some heads. Potter made some distance kicks, including a 55-yarder.

You can find the full testing results here.

Oregon State

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Oregon State pro day on Monday, March 13. Here’s a look at the players in attendance who tested:

CB Alex Austin

FB Jack Colletto

WR Emmanuel Daigbe (Portland State)

LB Kyrei Fisher-Morris

S Jaydon Grant

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

OT Brandon Kipper

WR Tyjon Lindsey

P Luke Loecher

TE Luke Musgrave

DT Simon Sandberg

CB Rejzohn Wright

Austin participated in most drills again after also participating in the combine. His short shuttle time (4.22s) would have ranked third among all cornerbacks at the combine. Musgrave was the star of the show, running routes and catching passes from former Oregon State QB Sean Mannion.

