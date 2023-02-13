The Chiefs scored twice in Super Bowl LVII with a Jaguars play

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, rallying from a 24-14 halftime deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored on a pair of short passing touchdowns — one to Kadarius Toney and one to Skyy Moore — that reportedly came straight out of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ playbook.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne (who retired after the game) told The Athletic’s Rustin Dodd that those two touchdowns were inspired by a play the Jaguars ran against the Eagles in October.

On Saturday night, Bieniemy had put a play up on the screen for everyone on the Chiefs’ offense to see. It came from the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars earlier this season, and it featured Jacksonville receiver Jamal Agnew faking as if he were going in motion before stopping, reversing course and getting open for a touchdown.

“(Bieniemy) put it on tape and said: ‘Hey, like, if they do this, this guy is wide open. It’s man (coverage),’” Henne said. “They’re just trying to protect themselves from the jet sweep and trying to bubble over the top and get an extra player (on the other side of the field). But we faked the jet twice, and they didn’t figure it out.”

Both times the Chiefs used the play, the intended receiver was left completely uncovered by the Eagles defense. First, it was Toney on the same side of the field that Agnew exploited.

Then it was Moore on the opposite side of the field.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is a disciple of the Andy Reid coaching tree, previously spending four seasons as an assistant under Reid with the Eagles and three seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

However, the Jedi can take a page or two out of the Padawan’s book from time to time. For the Chiefs, Pederson’s scheming helped pave the way to a Lombardi Trophy.

