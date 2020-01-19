Chiefs get on scoreboard on Tyreek Hill touchdown

It looked like a run but counted as a catch-and-run. Whatever it was, just call it a touchdown.

The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with a 8-yard scoring play by Tyreek Hill with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes flipped the ball forward to Hill on the jet sweep, and the receiver ran untouched to the end zone.

It capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive that ate up 5:06 off the clock and included a fourth-and-two conversion on a 4-yard catch by Travis Kelce.

Hill also had a sliding, 26-yard reception on the drive.

Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was injured late in the drive. He walked straight to the locker room favoring his left foot.

The Titans lead 10-7.

Mahomes went 6-for-9 for 63 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter.