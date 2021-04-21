Chiefs schedule reveal coming on May 12

The NFL has announced when they plan to reveal the complete schedule for the 2021 NFL season.

In years past, the NFL’s schedule reveal has come in April ahead of the NFL draft. Last year, that date changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting to an early May schedule reveal. Now, it seems like the NFL intends to keep the post-draft schedule reveal moving forwards.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL will announce its full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 pm ET. You’ll be able to watch the reveal live on both ESPN and NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs and 31 other teams already know the opponents they’ll be facing, including the 17th opponent in the newly expanded regular season. Now it’s really just a matter of putting a time and date on those games. How exactly will the schedule stack up for Kansas City? Will they continue to get a ton of primetime games? When will they get their bye week? We’ll find out the answers to these questions and more on May 12.