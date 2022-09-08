Here’s what the Chiefs are saying about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

When the Kansas City Chiefs defense takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they’ll be keyed in on stopping QB Kyler Murray.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Murray has the type of skill-set that can be game-breaking for defenses if they’re not disciplined. Not only does he boast deadly accuracy in the passing game, but he can beat you on the ground with his legs.

“Yeah, well, he’s smart,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of Murray on Wednesday. “He knows how to execute that offense. And then you add on the physical part of it where he’s tremendously quick and at the same time, he’s got that arm that is potent. He can put it anywhere, anytime. He’s a good football player.”

Murray had the fourth-most rushing yards (423) and rushing touchdowns (5) in the NFL last season on just 88 attempts. Containing him on the ground has been a big focus of the defensive line in practice this week according to Chiefs DT Chris Jones.

“We’ve got to find a way to contain him,” Jones said. “Work through the game plan. We’ll practice through it. We don’t have anyone as fast as Kyler Murray or as dynamic as him that we can put at the quarterback spot in practice, but we’ve got to get some reps as a defensive line and get after it. Preparation — prepare and hope we can contain him, right?”

While Patrick Mahomes won’t be tasked with containing Murray, he’s well aware of his successes, especially during his high school years in Texas. He knows that the Chiefs will need to bring their A-game on both sides of the ball if they’re to come away with a win against Murray’s squad in Arizona.

“I’ve seen him since he was a sophomore or freshman in high school, dominating the Dallas, DFW area, really all of Texas and the country. He’s a winner,” Mahomes said of Murray. “He’s someone who has won everywhere he’s been, he’s extremely talented. It would be a tough test for any defense. For us, we’re going to have to go up there and compete if we want to win this football game.”

Story continues

List

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire